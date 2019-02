The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto District School Board says two students have been injured in a stabbing outside a high school.

The board says York Memorial Collegiate Institute was put into lockdown after classes on Tuesday and the injured students' parents were notified.

Toronto police say they were called around 3:30 p.m. about an altercation involving 10 to 15 young people.

When emergency personnel arrived, police say two male students were found with stab wounds that were listed as life-threatening.

But police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says once the youths arrived at the hospital, it was determined one was in stable condition while the other had minor injuries.

She says police do not yet have any suspects and are asking any witnesses or anyone with video of the stabbing to come forward or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

Arrogante adds some video is already circulating on social media and she asks that anyone with footage to reach out to police instead of posting it online.

"We'd like to get that information so that we can determine exactly how this occurrence happened and perhaps put forward in light who the suspects may be," she says.

Police are working to speak with the 10 to 15 young people believed to have witnessed the stabbing, but Arrogante says parental consent is required for some, given their ages.

She says police do not know the exact ages of the two injured students, but they're believed to be teenagers.