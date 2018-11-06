No sanction for judge who took Ontario law school post, review decides
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 3:23PM EST
TORONTO - A review has decided that an Ontario Superior Court justice does not deserve to lose his job for accepting a temporary dean's posting at a law school.
At the same time, the review panel concluded that Justice Patrick Smith did break the rules because his appointment was controversial.
The Canadian Judicial Council decision to investigate Smith sparked a widespread backlash among Smith's supporters.
The justice had accepted a post as interim dean of the faculty of law at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Smith had sought and received permission from his superiors to do so but later resigned the post.
Senior Associate Chief Justice Robert Pidgeon, who is vice-chairman of the council's judicial committee, says no further action is required.
