'No room for complacency': New trend shows number of auto thefts decreasing across Canada

Canada's auto theft crisis appears to be reversing course.

Following a peak in auto theft crimes in 2022 and 2023, the number of incidents in most of the country decreased in the first half of this year.

National auto theft fell 17 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, according to a report released Tuesday by Équité Association, a Canadian insurance crime and fraud prevention non-profit group.

It credited the efforts of the insurance industry as well as federal and provincial governments, police and border officials in helping prevent thefts and disrupt the flow of funds to organized crime.

“We’re seeing some early signs of progress in cracking down on auto theft thanks to the measures implemented, but there’s no room for complacency,” said Bryan Gast, vice-president of investigative services at Équité Association, in a news release.

The most significant decreases occurred in the first half of 2024, according to the data. Auto thefts were down 14 per cent in Ontario and 36 per cent in Quebec. SUVs were the most popular vehicle stolen in both provinces.

In Alberta, auto theft fell by five per cent, with trucks being the most targeted vehicle.

However, auto theft rose by 11 per cent in Atlantic Canada likely due to the "strong measures" fighting the crime in Ontario and Quebec forcing thieves to other provinces, according to Équité Association. Popular vehicles that were stolen were sedans, coupes, hatchbacks and wagons in model years 2010-16.

More than 28,000 cars have been stolen across Canada so far in 2024.