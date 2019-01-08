It’s one thing to decide you want to leave your life behind and travel the world.

It’s another thing to sell your house and most of your possessions to make it happen.

It’s yet another thing to do all of that and bring two young children along for the ride.

That last odyssey is the journey that Rick and Alana Knelsen are about to embark upon.

“We’ve sold all our stuff and we’re planning on travelling and seeing the world with our two boys for a while,” Rick Knelsen told CTVNews.ca.

Later this week, the Knelsens will board a plane to California. They plan to spend time around Joshua Tree National Park and likely Los Angeles before their next flight takes them to Hawaii.

Two weeks in Hawaii will lead to a trip to New Zealand.

What comes after New Zealand? They have no idea. Nor do they know where they’ll go after that. Or where they’ll end up once they’re ready for a break from their globetrotting.

Until late last week, the Knelsens had been living what Rick describes as “a very comfortable life” in Winkler, Man. They had a nice house, two new cars, a 60-inch smart TV and plenty of other creature comforts – all of which they have sold to help realize their travel dreams.

“We’re making a decision, a very calculated decision, to do this and hopefully look back and say we have no regrets,” Rick Knelsen said.

Travel isn’t new to the Knelsens. In their 10 years of marriage, they’ve been to destinations across Europe and the U.S., as well as Colombia. The birth of their son Winston in 2015 didn’t slow them down. And when Finn came along in 2018, they decided it was time to become the full-time travelling family they’d long dreamed of being.

The time was right, they figured, because soon enough Winston will need to be in school, which likely means settling down in one spot so he can make friends.

Travelling the world with two preschool-age children presents its own challenges, though. Adventurous activities might not be as realistic possibilities as they would be if the parents were on their own. Finding couple-only time will also be a challenge. And then there’s the question of accommodations, as even the most loving of families would find a four-people-to-a-room arrangement grating before long.

“We’re going to be dealing with naps and tired kids and people who need a break once in a while,” Alana Knelsen said.

“As a mom with two very, very busy boys, I need something comfortable – but we are on a very tight budget.”

The Knelsens expect to stay at Airbnb rentals for most of their time abroad. They’ll be looking for places with a kitchen, or at least a sink – so they can save on food costs by making their meals there – and a minimum of two bedrooms, including a crib for Finn.

What they’re less certain of, in addition to where their journey will take them, is how long it will last. They’re nowhere near ready for retirement, and the proceeds from selling their possessions aren’t enough to raise a family on regardless. They’ll have to settle down again at some point, be it in Winkler or elsewhere.

“We see us doing this for a minimum of up to a year, or longer – but we’ll see how it goes,” Rick Knelsen said.

“We’ve been telling friends and family that, in three months, if it’s just not working, then we’ll come home – or we’ll find a home.”

Wherever they end up, they’ll be sharing their adventures through a blog and social media, hoping to inspire others to make similarly monumental choices in their own lives.

“That’s what we really like, is inspiring people to make their own ‘no regrets’ decision – whether that’s travel, starting a business, going back to school, whatever the case is,” Rick Knelsen said.