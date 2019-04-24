

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN -- The man who won the most seats in P.E.I.'s provincial election Tuesday says he does not expect to seek a formal coalition agreement with the Greens or Liberals, and his Tories will forge ahead as a minority government.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King says he plans to work collaboratively with the Opposition Green party and the Liberals, who were reduced to third-party status.

Speaking to the CBC this morning, King says he will work on an issue-by-issue basis to pass PC legislation and budgetary measures.

The Tories won 12 seats, while the Greens won eight and the Liberals six.

During the 28-day provincial election campaign, the leaders of all four registered parties in P.E.I. rarely disagreed on policy and refrained from personal or political attacks, even during debates.

King says he believes he can successfully lead a minority government by continuing this congenial approach to politics.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker told the CBC this morning he was not yet prepared to commit to any coalition agreements, but agreed that goodwill exists between himself and King and that he is prepared to work together with all three parties in the P.E.I. legislature.