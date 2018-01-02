

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Authorities say no one was found inside a car that sank in the waters of Riviere des Prairies off north-end Montreal overnight.

Police received 911 calls just after midnight saying a vehicle was on the river about 10 metres from shore.

The vehicle slipped below the surface shortly after the arrival of police and firefighters.

Divers from the Montreal police tactical squad entered the frigid river this morning to inspect the vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Police were unable to say if the car ended up in the river because of an accident or because it was pushed.