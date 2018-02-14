No one hurt as WestJet diverts flight in B.C., due to fire warning light
A pilot taxis a WestJet plane to a gate on Monday, February 3, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 2:11PM EST
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Passengers aboard a scheduled WestJet Encore flight from Fort St. John, B.C., to Vancouver had an unexpected stopover when their plane was diverted to Prince George.
WestJet says in a statement that flight 3205 had taken off from North Peace Regional Airport Wednesday morning for a flight to Vancouver when a fire detection warning light activated.
As a precaution the pilots declared an emergency and the Bombardier Q400 turboprop, carrying 44 passengers and 4 crew, landed without incident in Prince George.
Everyone aboard got out safely and all the luggage was removed from the plane.
WestJet says a preliminary inspection of the aircraft revealed no sign of fire.
The company says another aircraft was brought in from Calgary to take the passengers to their final destination.
