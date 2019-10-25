No need to pause divorce proceedings despite foreign hearings: Supreme Court
The statue of Veritas (Truth) is shown in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 11:39AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec courts shouldn't automatically pause civil proceedings when a foreign court is examining the same matter.
The ruling comes today in the case of a Belgian couple -- their identities are protected -- who lived in Quebec when they decided to divorce.
The husband applied for dissolution of the marriage under Belgian law, while his wife applied in Quebec.
The husband then filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court to dismiss his wife's application, but he was unsuccessful.
However, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned that decision, given the legal principle of recognizing foreign judgments.
The wife then took her case to the Supreme Court, which agreed with the original decision to let the divorce proceedings continue in Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 156 criminal charges later, Calgary police ask public to look out for distraction scammers
- Youth to sue Canadian government for climate change harms, discrimination
- Royal honour for Margaret Atwood, awarded for services to literature
- Quebec mother sentenced to eight years in prison for the deaths of three of her newborns
- Video shows wallet snatched out of woman's purse on restaurant patio