No human remains found in 19th century shipwreck in Ontario, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 1:45PM EDT
BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. - Provincial police say their investigation of a 19th century shipwreck has not uncovered any human remains as previously suspected.
They say they've been working with the Department of National Defence to comb through the ruins of the Jane Miller, a cargo ship that sank in Georgian Bay in 1881.
Police say that when the wreckage was first found by local divers in July of last year, there was a suspicion that there may have been human remains on board.
They say they launched an investigation to thoroughly explore the wreckage.
Police say they were not able to confirm the presence of any human remains and have wrapped up the investigation.
