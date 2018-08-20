It will likely be at least several days before some parts of British Columbia see a return to normal summer skies.

Environment Canada said Monday morning that air quality advisories remained in effect for most of the province due to the ongoing haze created by fine particulate matter from the hundreds of wildfires burning across the province.

The agency warned that some of the particulate matter is small enough to “easily penetrate indoors” and said infants and seniors were among the people most likely to feel respiratory symptoms. People with chronic underlying medical conditions were being advised to avoid strenuous exercise until the air quality improved.

The particulate matter was expected to hang in the air around Vancouver and Victoria for most of the week, although that forecast could be affected by changes in wildfire behaviour or atmospheric conditions.

Air quality was expected to improve across much of the Prairies, as shifting winds directions pushed some of the ash south into the United States.

Western parts of Alberta, including Banff and Jasper national parks, were the only regions east of B.C. expected to experience significant air quality reductions Monday due to lingering smoke and ash.

The Breezometer, an online map tracking air quality levels on a scale from 0 (worst) to 100 (best), reported Kelowna’s air quality at a 20 level and Calgary’s at a 31 as of Monday morning. For comparison, Beijing and Mumbai – two cities renowned for typically poor air quality – scored 47 and 50 respectively. Some portions of the B.C. interior scored as low as 0 on the Breezometer Monday morning.

Photos posted online showed the sun nearly obscured by haze even at midday, creating a feeling of permanent dusk during daylight hours.

Poor air quality has also been affecting air travel in the province’s interior. At least 16 flights at Kelowna International Airport were cancelled or delayed on Sunday, while cancellations were also reported at airports in Penticton and Castlegar.

Hundreds of fires still active

As B.C. residents look for ways to cope with the poor air quality, firefighting crews are reporting progress as they continue to battle hundreds of wildfires.

“From one corner of the province to the other, we’ve got major fires of note burning right now,” Kevin Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service told CTV Vancouver.

A province-wide state of emergency has been in effect since Aug. 15. Approximately 6,000 people living near active fires have been told to leave their homes, while more than 11,000 people have been warned that evacuations could be ordered.

About 2,200 evacuees have ended up in Prince George, where some people said they were sleeping in their vehicles until other shelter could be found.

The Shovel Lake fire is considered to be one of the highest priorities for firefighters. A planned burn was carried out on the fire’s southern edge on Sunday, which officials said would help ensure that the flames would not spread any farther in that direction. The fire was discovered July 27 and has since grown to nearly 85,000 hectares, or slightly larger than the City of Calgary.

Another notable fire, the 633-hectare Gottfriedsen Mountain fire, was brought under control on Sunday.

Reduced visibility caused by the smoke and haze is making it difficult for officials to detect new fires and for crews to fight existing wildfires from the air.

Six new wildfires were discovered in the province on Sunday, bringing the total number burning to 433 by the end of the day. Authorities believe five of the six were sparked by lightning and the sixth by human activity.

Overall, hundreds of thousands of hectares of land across B.C. have been scorched by this year’s 1,891 known wildfires – more than the province has seen in any full year since 2009.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald