BOSANQUET, Ont. -- Provincial police say charges will not be laid after a three-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a provincial park in Bosanquet, Ont.

They say that over the long weekend, a 39-year-old man from Toronto was trying to make a U-turn when he struck the girl in Pinery Provincial Park.

Police say they will not release the identities of the driver or the girl.

Bystanders attempted to help the girl until ambulance arrived, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they have concluded their investigation and found no grounds to charge the driver