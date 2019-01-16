

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police officers will not face any charges in connection with the death of Faisal Hussain, the gunman in a mass shooting on a busy Toronto street last July.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit announced Wednesday that it had concluded its investigation into the matter and found no reason to lay charges against any police officers.

Hussain, 29, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an exchange of gunfire with police officers.

Two people were killed and 13 others injured as a result of his shooting spree on Danforth Avenue.

More details to come…