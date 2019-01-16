No charges for police in death of Danforth gunman
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:57AM EST
Toronto police officers will not face any charges in connection with the death of Faisal Hussain, the gunman in a mass shooting on a busy Toronto street last July.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit announced Wednesday that it had concluded its investigation into the matter and found no reason to lay charges against any police officers.
Hussain, 29, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an exchange of gunfire with police officers.
Two people were killed and 13 others injured as a result of his shooting spree on Danforth Avenue.
More details to come…
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No bloodstains found in Dennis Oland's car, officer tells murder trial
- Crown outlines case against Quebec man charged with suffocating ailing wife
- Ammo stash, suspected cocaine found under Danforth mass shooter's bed
- Ontario plans to cut post-secondary tuition fees by 10 per cent
- Firefighters rescue N.L. cabinet minister after car stranded in flood