

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Alberta SPCA has decided not to charge the driver of a pickup truck that was seen travelling on a highway with two dogs on top of a bed cover for a pickup truck.

Dashboard camera footage of the two dogs was posted to Facebook on Sunday, where it had more than 50,000 shares before being taken down. The video shows the dogs crouched behind the cab of a black pickup truck travelling on a highway and some streets in the Spruce Grove, Alta.-area.

“The Alberta SPCA hopes the attention given recently to two dogs in the back of a pickup truck west of Edmonton increases public awareness about the need to transport companion animals safely,” Roland Lines, communications manager for the Alberta SPCA, said in a news release.

The Alberta SPCA says they spoke with the driver and are confident it won’t happen again. The RCMP had previously said officers don’t intend on pressing charges as well.

The SPCA recommends pets travel in the backseat of a vehicle, or if they have to be in the bed of a truck, to be in a crate and tethered to the vehicle.