

CTVNews.ca Staff





Global Affairs Canada says Canadians were not among the at least 18 people who died in a Taliban siege of a hotel in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The Associated Press reports six Taliban militants took over the Intercontinental Hotel of Kabul overnight and killed at least 18 people, including 14 foreigners. At least 10 others were injured.

Global Affairs say they do not have any reports of Canadians involved or affected by the attack, but are continuing to monitor the situation and are available to provide any assistance for Canadians in the area.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the terrorist attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul Afghanistan,” said Elizabeth Reid, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, in a statement.

Any Canadians seeking assistance can call the Embassy of Canada in Kabul.

According to reports the siege began at about 9 p.m. on Saturday and lasted between 12-15 hours.

“People inside the hotel say it was very terrifying and the siege went on for quite a long time today with explosions and gunfire and grenades,” said Jennifer Glasse, a freelance reporter in the area, told CTV News on Sunday.

Glasse says the death toll could rise as authorities continue to search the six-storey hotel.

Global Affairs Canada currently recommends Canadians avoid all travel to Afghanistan “due to the unstable security situation, ongoing insurgency, terrorist attacks, the risk of kidnapping and a high crime rate.”

With files from the Associated Press