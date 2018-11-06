Nineteenth century human remains stolen from archaeological firm: police
HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton say two sets of 19th-century human remains have gone missing from the vehicle of an archaeological company.
Const. Jerome Stewart said the two sets of leg bones were found at a construction site where a church is being built.
He said the bones are believed to have been buried in the 1800's and were en route to a secured facility with the unnamed archaeological firm.
Stewart says some time between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, someone allegedly broke into the company's parked vehicle and made off with the banker's box containing the bones, a power tool and a cellphone charger.
He says those responsible for the theft may not have realized what they took and might have discarded the remains.
Anyone with information about the missing bones is being asked to come forward.
