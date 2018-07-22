

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say nine people have been shot, including a young girl, and the shooter is dead after gunfire rang out in a busy Toronto neighbourhood.

The victims were taken to city hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. Paramedics said the young victim was taken to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

Police, paramedics and firefighters converged on the scene in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues, in Toronto’s east end. The area has many restaurants, cafes and shops and is busy with diners and pedestrians on summer nights.

Multiple witnesses told CP24 that they heard anywhere between a dozen and 20 shots. One man told the TV station that he saw the shooter, who was dressed in black and wearing a hat.

Developing story…

At Danforth Av Logan Av Toronto Police responded to a call at 10pm Sunday July 22/2018. 9 people shot. Shooter is dead. Further updates will follow on @TorontoPolice twitter #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2018