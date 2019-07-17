

The Canadian Press





KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Officials say nine dogs have died after a fire at a kennel north of Toronto.

James Arnold, the deputy fire chief in King, Ont., says the fire happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

He says the fire "self-extinguished" but killed nine dogs inside the kennel and caused smoke damage to the building.

No other dogs were hurt in the blaze.

Arnold says he isn't releasing the name of the kennel for now, because the dogs' owners are still being notified.

He says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but York regional police say foul play is not suspected.