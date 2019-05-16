

Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Ontario released audio of a 911 call from an angry man who called the emergency services phone line to complain about being awakened by an Amber Alert text, telling the dispatcher he doesn’t care about an alleged abduction.



On Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police Services released audio of a brief conversation between a female dispatcher and an unidentified male, a day after a three year old was allegedly abducted in Sudbury.



“Niagara emergency, do you need police or ambulance?” the dispatcher asks.



“I wanna know who the hell is sending these alerts out,” the man snipped. “What right do you have to send an alert out to Niagara Falls, wake me up at five o’clock in the f***ing morning.”



The dispatcher clapped back.



“OK sir, it’s an Amber Alert for a child that’s been abducted,” she said.



“I don’t give a s**t! OK?” the man said. “Are you out of your mind?”



Police forces across the province have issued pleas to the public in the past for people not to call 911 to complain about the new alert system.



“911 is intended for emergencies only. Calling to complain about an #AmberAlert ties up precious resources for others who may need help,” Niagara police said on social media. “We received 10+ complaint calls over yesterday's alert for a 3 year old child believed to be in imminent danger. #AmberAlertWorks”

Police in Toronto echoed their fellow police force’s sentiments.

“Once again our Communications Centre has been receiving a number of calls from citizens using it as a platform to complain about being awakened by the Amber Alert,” police said. “9-1-1 is for EMERGENCIES ONLY.”



The child who was the subject of Tuesday’s Amber Alert was found safe in Toronto.