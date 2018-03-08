Niagara Falls couple charged after 'rash' of daytime break-ins: police
Niagara Regional Police file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 7:12AM EST
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Police in Niagara Falls say they've made a pair of arrests in a string of break-ins.
Niagara Regional Police say they began investigating what they call a "rash of day-time break-and-enters" last month.
On Sunday, they received a complaint from a homeowner who had confronted the suspects and chased them off.
Officers, including members of the canine unit, searched the area and identified a potential suspect.
A search warrant was executed at a home in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, and police say two people aged 39 and 42 were arrested.
They're charged with breaking and entering with intent and breaking and entering to commit.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and more charges are expected.
Media Release: Break & Enter - Niagara Falls couple arrested after string of residential break a... - https://t.co/X5HePyasfX— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 8, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Deportation hearing for former Somali child refugee deferred for now
- 'Concerning' information related to alleged serial killer triggers internal police investigation
- Niagara Falls couple charged after 'rash' of daytime break-ins: police
- 'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in farm shooting: father
- Registration period for Ontario Tory leadership vote extended by one day