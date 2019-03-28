Niagara cop charged with attempted murder in shooting of fellow officer
Niagara Regional Police, OPP and the SIU attend a scene near Roland Road and Sulphur Spring Drive in Pelham, Ont., where a Niagara Regional Police officer was shot by a fellow officer, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:25PM EDT
PELHAM, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says an officer from the Niagara regional police has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of another cop.
The Special Investigations Unit says Det. Shane Donovan has also been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon related to the incident last Nov. 29.
The SIU says a 52-year-old officer suffered serious injuries when he was shot multiple times during an altercation with a fellow officer.
It happened while the two were investigating a collision that happened days earlier in the town of Pelham, Ont.
The SIU says Donovan will appear in court in Toronto on April 29.
Niagara police Chief Bryan MacCulloch says the force will allow the case to unfold before the courts.
"There is little doubt that this incident has had a tremendous impact on our community and our members," MacCulloch said in a statement.
"It is important to note that this is an isolated incident; I ask for your continued support of our members and all of those involved."
