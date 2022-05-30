Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says 295,133Nexus applications have yet to be processed due to ongoing office closures prompted by COVID-19.
Would-be cardholders in the program, which allows pre-approved Canadians to pass through separate, speedy lines when travelling to the United States, must be risk-assessed by both the CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The American agency reopened its Nexus enrolment centres for applicant interviews on April 19, but centres in Canada remain closed after shuttering in March 2020.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The resulting backlog means some Nexus members are struggling to book sit-downs before their cards expire, as Canadian residents hoping to renew their status can only schedule interviews in fewer than a dozen border community offices where slots are few.
The CBSA said in an email that Canada and the U.S. are in discussions about when to reopen Canadian enrolment centres.
"Although the extent of the backlog in 2019 is not known, I can tell you that the backlog has significantly increased over pre-pandemic levels due to the closing of the enrolment centres in March 2020 for public health reasons," spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said.
Meanwhile the Fast program for cross-border commercial truck drivers now sports a backlog of 11,018, the CBSA said.
Jacques Roy, a professor of transport management at HEC Montreal business school, says the backlog is affecting business and leisure travellers. It also adds pressure to airports already struggling with security staff shortages and endless queues.
"I really am having a hard time understanding why nothing was was done or processed during that period," Roy said of the ongoing office closures.
The CBSA says it continues to carry out risk assessments remotely within its standard 30-day timeline for new applicants or those seeking to renew a soon-to-expire card.
However, once both countries have pre-approved the application, "the onus is then on the applicant to schedule an interview at a Nexus/Fast EC (enrolment centre) using the online portal," the agency said.
It has not set a date for when Canadian enrolment centres will unlock their doors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
Independent report on military sexual misconduct to be released today
A highly-anticipated report on sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military, and recommendations for a path forward, will be released today.
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa on Sunday at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.
Russian troops fought street by street with Kyiv's forces in battle for key Ukrainian city
Russian troops pushed farther into a key eastern Ukrainian city and fought street by street with Kyiv's forces Monday in a battle the mayor said has left the city 'completely ruined' and driven tends of thousands from their homes.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; 21 bodies recovered
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.
WATCH | 'Heart-stopping video' shows three young people nearly getting hit by GO train
Video has been released showing three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train, with one person dodging the train with only a foot to spare.
Pacific season's 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Bands of rain and gusty winds lashed Mexico's southern Pacific coast Monday as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, advanced slowly toward a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in the airport and was late for her own wedding after an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Phoenix was delayed.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in the airport and was late for her own wedding after an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Phoenix was delayed.
-
Ontario reports one COVID-19 death as hospitalizations drop to lowest number in months
Ontario health officials are reporting one more COVID-19 death on Monday as the number of people in hospital with the disease drops to the lowest total seen in months.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Heart-stopping video' shows three young people nearly getting hit by GO train
Video has been released showing three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train, with one person dodging the train with only a foot to spare.
Ottawa
-
Doug Ford grilled about no-show during Ottawa power outage
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath are both in Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
-
Here is the lineup for this year's Canada Day party in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage has unveiled the lineup for this year's Canada Day celebrations.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro crews are now focusing on "smaller pockets" of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Man accused of carrying loaded gun on Barrie street arrested after foot chase, police say
Officers in Barrie arrested an allegedly armed man after a short foot chase Sunday afternoon.
-
Wasaga doctor's door crasher busted
A woman accused of ditching a car into a doctor’s doorway has been arrested.
-
Midland hospital cancels strict outbreak restrictions
A Midland hospital's COVID-19 outbreak is over.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
-
Power outage in Cambridge causes closure of two schools
Two school in Cambridge has been closed for Monday due to a power outage.
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
London
-
Children suffer life-threatening injuries in morning crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
-
Cyclist struck in Elgin County
OPP in Elgin County have closed a section of Quaker Road near Sparta, Ont. following a collision involving a cyclist.
-
Fatal crash in South Bruce
A stretch of road in South Bruce has reopened following a fatal crash over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Windsor to spend $650,000 to transform key districts
City of Windsor officials are unveiling a $650,000 plan to transform several key districts.
-
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
-
Chatham-Kent woman charged with assaulting her mother
A 26-year-old Chatham-Kent woman is facing assault charges after a dispute with her mother.
Montreal
-
Body found in a burned building in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood
Montreal firefighters found a person in the rubble after a fire early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Côte-des-Neiges district. The building is a government-subsized housing complex for low-income seniors.
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths
Quebec's health ministry is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row Monday and another drop in overall hospitalizations.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is expected to testify before an inquiry Monday, but the public will be barred from listening.
-
Nova Scotia man known online as 'Raging Dissident' faces 13 firearms-related charges
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man charged following an anti-mask protest outside the home of the province's chief medical officer is facing 13 firearms-related charges in an unrelated incident.
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
'Powerful' Colorado low bringing heavy rain, wind to southern Manitoba
Those living in southern Manitoba should brace for a heavy downpour and strong winds at the start of the week.
-
Winnipeg man charged in city’s 22nd homicide of 2022
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a 31-year-old woman’s death over the weekend.
Calgary
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
-
Elk aggression on the rise in Canmore during calving season
Canmore residents and visitors are being asked to take extra caution in the town and on the trails following several reports of female elk aggressively protecting their young.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays cooler with showers Monday
Showers today, then summer-like conditions leading in to June.
Edmonton
-
Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of murdering Métis hunters
Closing arguments are expected today at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road.
-
Driver sought after motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run
Mounties are asking for help identifying the driver who fled from the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Parkland County early Monday morning.
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Vancouver
-
'Boy it's hard!': Fed-up professional football player asks for help to find a home in Vancouver area
Even a professional athlete is struggling to find a home in Vancouver.
-
Victim of Surrey homicide identified, investigators believe incident was targeted
The victim of a recent Surrey homicide has been identified by police, with investigators saying his death was not random.
-
Drivers warned to prepare for 'near-zero visibility' on B.C. highway due to dense fog
Drivers travelling between British Columbia's Lower Mainland and Interior are being warned to expect extremely limited visibility on one route.
Politics
-
Independent report on military sexual misconduct to be released today
A highly-anticipated report on sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military, and recommendations for a path forward, will be released today.
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
Health
-
'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
-
U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients
Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time.
-
Could monkeypox become the next global crisis? WHO's top expert weighs in
The World Health Organization's top monkeypox expert said she doesn't expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it's spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.
Sci-Tech
-
Broken comet could trigger visible meteor shower Monday
Fragments of a comet broken nearly 30 years ago could potentially light up the night sky Monday as experts predict an 'all or nothing' spectacle.
-
Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts
Egypt on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artifacts dating back 2,500 years that the country's antiquities authorities said were recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo.
-
FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions
A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania.
Entertainment
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
Forget breaking the sound barrier: Tom Cruise just flew past a major career milestone. The 59-year-old superstar just got his first $100 million opening weekend with 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
-
After court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial
After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.
-
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra raises US$900,000 for military by auctioning Eurovision trophy
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, raised US$900,000 for the country's military battling the Russian invasion by selling the contest's trophy.
Business
-
EU leaders divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
European Union leaders gathered Monday in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine, but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country.
-
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Nearly all the wheat sold in Somalia comes from Ukraine and Russia, which have halted exports through the Black Sea since Moscow waged war on its neighbour on Feb. 24. The timing could not be worse: The UN has warned that an estimated 13 million people were facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought.
-
Asian stocks rise after Wall Street breaks string of declines
Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased anti-virus curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing.
Lifestyle
-
Britain abuzz ahead of days-long bash to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign
Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London.
-
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her.
-
Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa
An Ottawa woman was surprised to see a coyote swimming in her backyard pool Saturday morning.
Sports
-
Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to end 19-year tenure
Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly on Monday.
-
France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
French authorities defended police on Monday for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final, while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all.
-
Finland defeats Canada in overtime to win IIHF World Championship
Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men's World Hockey Championship on Sunday.
Autos
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
-
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.