

CTVNews.ca Staff





There was a countdown and then cheers at midnight as customers in St. John’s, N.L., made history with the first legal purchase of recreational cannabis in Canada.

Nearly 100 people had lined up outside the Tweed store, waiting for 12 a.m. when the drug became legal for recreational use for the first time.

The store let some customers enter at 11:30 p.m. for a pre-party.

Bruce Linton, CEO of Tweed, was on hand to make the first sale.

The first customers, a man and a woman, bought three-and-a-half grams and one gram of cannabis respectively.

Ian Power, who had waited hours outside the store to make the purchase, said: "We're not leaving it to the dark alleys anymore. Prohibition is over."

Linton handed his customers their first legal receipt issued in Canada.

In their packs was Health Canada information and their cannabis products.

"All the years of activism have paid off," Power said.

Linton said he expected a busy day ahead and lots of business.

"The world is here, the store looks great. This is amazing. It's going to be busy today and tomorrow. A lot of people persisted and the government responded.”