Newfoundland teenager arrested after driving with beer, posting photo
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 12:57AM EDT
GLOVERTOWN, N.L. -- A Newfoundland teenager has learned it's probably not wise to post a picture of yourself driving while holding a beer on social media.
RCMP say they charged a 19-year-old man after someone tipped them to a post on a "Cape Shore Memes" social media page.
The photo shows a hand holding both a cigarette and a bottle of Bud Light while apparently driving, with the caption: "People always ask me, 'Hey Trevor, what do you do in Terra Nova?"'
Police said they identified the man, and charged him with having open alcohol, and for using a hand-held device while driving.
They say he admitted to doing both while being questioned by police, and the charges have been processed as convictions.
RCMP say in a news release that social media posts depicting illegal activity "can and will be investigated."
They added: "To drink or use a hand-held cellular device while driving is illegal and dangerous to the driver as well as everyone else on the road."
