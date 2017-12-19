Newfoundland premier tipped police to killer, newly released documents reveal
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland judge has released documents revealing that weeks before Dwight Ball became premier, he tipped police that his daughter's ex-boyfriend might be a killer.
Ball was Liberal leader when he went to police in October 2015 -- five days after a man was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at a St. John's hotel.
Ball told investigators the masked suspect shown on security footage during a week-long manhunt was wearing a jacket similar to one stolen from him.
Police ultimately charged Brandon Phillips, the ex-boyfriend of Ball's daughter Jade.
The information is part of search warrant documents which Ball went to court to keep secret.
Phillips was found guilty earlier this month of second-degree murder, but Jade Ball was never accused of wrongdoing or called as a witness.
Dwight Ball became premier of Newfoundland and Labrador on Dec. 14, 2015.
