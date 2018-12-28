

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 15-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting incident at a residence in St. John's.

Police say they responded to a home on Petty Harbour Rd. after reports that shots were fired around 1 a.m. Friday.

They arrived to find an 18-year-old man had sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of a "firearm being discharged."

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The 15-year-old faces several charges including; aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say they are searching for other suspects and say the case does not appear to be a random act of violence.