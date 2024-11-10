Canada

    • Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured

    A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June, 2020 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June, 2020 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
    Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.

    The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers arrived at the scene of the incident in Torbay, N.L., at about 9 p.m.

    They found a downed live wire emitting flames, and an unresponsive man.

    A news release today says paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

    The release says two women were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

    Const. James Cadigan, a spokesman for the force, says police haven't yet determined what tore the wire down, but there were high winds in the area at the time of the incident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.

