Newfoundland jail death renews calls for accountability in provincial corrections
It was shortly after another death was confirmed at a notoriously harsh Newfoundland jail that Bob Buckingham wrote to his fellow defence lawyers to ask what they could do to better advocate for inmates.
The August death, which sources say was a suicide, was at least the seventh death since 2017 inside jails in the province, which between 2010 and 2020 had the highest rate of inmate suicide in Atlantic Canada.
Judges in Newfoundland and Labrador have recently reduced sentences for at least two inmates at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's in scathing written decisions condemning the 164-year-old prison's rodent and mould infestations and its crumbling infrastructure. Buckingham wants lawyers to raise those conditions more often during pleadings and thus give judges more opportunities to take a stand, which he hopes will pressure the provincial government to make changes.
"There has to be a political will, to do something to change the change how things operate, and to bring principles of fundamental justice into the prison system with respect to inmates," Buckingham, who is based in St. John's, said in an interview. "They have to have a fundamental opportunity to challenge what's happening, to challenge the poor conditions."
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada. Federal prisons are monitored by the Office of the Correctional Investigator, and Correctional Service Canada publishes statistics on inmate deaths. The agency alerts the press whenever an inmate dies, and deaths that are not from natural causes are investigated by a four-member team and reported on.
In provinces including Newfoundland and Labrador, the provincial Justice Department will often only publicly confirm an inmate death if the media request information. The public often only learns of suicides behind bars if the family speaks out.
And only some provinces, including British Columbia, launch automatic inquests into inmate deaths that are not obviously from natural causes.
"In most provincial jails, what you're looking at is a closed box, it's a closed system," said Toronto human rights lawyer Corey Shefman, who exclusively represents Indigenous people and organizations. "Generally speaking, the only people who know what's going on in provincial jails are the inmates, the guards and defence lawyers. And no one listens to the inmates. So there's a real lack of accountability."
That's especially concerning, Shefman said, because a large proportion of inmates in provincial jails are on remand, which means they're awaiting trial and haven't been convicted. It is also deeply concerning because Indigenous people are disproportionately represented in provincial jails, he said, adding that in some Prairie provinces, more than 80 per cent of inmates in provincial correctional facilities are Indigenous.
"Then add on to that, the fact that in most provincial correctional facilities, there's no real rehabilitative programming, unlike in the federal system," he said.
Shefman said provincial jails need oversight similar to what exists federally.
"There needs to be somebody who is independent, like the federal corrections investigator, who can hold these systems accountable," he said, adding that most provinces have an ombudsman or a citizens' representative, but they don't have much power.
Jen Metcalfe, executive director at Prisoners' Legal Services, a British Columbia clinic, says provinces should at least be required to publish data on deaths in their jails, including the cause of the death, the race of the inmate who died and the circumstances of their death, such as whether they had recently spent time in solitary confinement.
Legal aid services in Atlantic Canada and the Prairie provinces are notoriously underfunded, Metcalfe said. But that's not the case in British Columbia; her organization is supported by Legal Aid BC, and it's one of the only clinics in Canada set up specifically to offer free legal services related to incarceration and inmates' rights.
Metcalfe said her organization hears from about 1,000 incarcerated people a year. It can help with individual issues and push for systemic change, she said. In that way, it operates somewhat like an independent oversight body for the province's jails, and it helps shine a light on conditions that would otherwise go unnoticed.
Buckingham said he got a "lukewarm" response to his call to arms, but he expects about six lawyers will meet some time this month to talk about what they can do.
He said he'd at least like to see automatic inquests or inquiries into deaths in the province's jails. "We've had enough deaths," he said. But he hopes the lawyers will launch a co-ordinated effort to bring about systemic change.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is promising to replace Her Majesty's Penitentiary, Buckingham noted, but he says that without fundamental changes to the province's approach to corrections, "All we're doing with a new facility is transporting a bad system into a new building."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Israel vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip on Monday, as its military scoured the country's south for militants, guarded breaches in its border fence and pounded the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Nobel economics prize goes to professor for advancing the understanding of the workplace gender gap
The Nobel economics prize was awarded Monday to Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin for research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labour market.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack
Israel's defence minister has ordered a 'complete siege' on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters.
Newfoundland jail death renews calls for accountability in provincial corrections
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
France ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights: Canada, Quebec can counter Russia-led regression
France's ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights says Russia is helping sow a global backlash against gender and sexual minorities, and argues francophone countries should work together to counter growing polarization.
U.S. raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
The State Department said Monday that at least nine American citizens have been killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel, raising the toll from four.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
One person dead after shooting at Pickering casino
One person is dead after gunfire rang out at a Pickering Casino on Thanksgiving, Durham Regional Police say. Police said early Monday morning that one person was injured and suffered life-threatening injuries at the establishment, located near Church Street and Highway 401.
-
Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
It’s turkey time in Toronto! Here’s what’s open and closed around the city for the last three-day holiday weekend before Christmas.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Israel vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip on Monday, as its military scoured the country's south for militants, guarded breaches in its border fence and pounded the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Solidarity rally for Israel to be held Monday evening in Ottawa
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Celebrating Thanksgiving in Ottawa
Whether it was last-minute shopping for dinner or pre-Halloween pumpkin-picking, families in Ottawa were thankful for time together this Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Pro-Palestine rally held in downtown Ottawa as mayor condemns Hamas attack on Israel
Mark Sutcliffe posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack. Meanwhile, pro-Palestine demonstrators marched downtown.
Barrie
-
Thousands visit Simcoe Muskoka for thanksgiving weekend
As families gather for the Thanksgiving long weekend, communities throughout Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing an influx in tourism to the region.
-
Knife wielding impaired driver charged
A 33-year-old has been charged after a knife-wielding incident in Alliston on Saturday.
-
Barrie could reach 50 millimetres of rain as warnings persist
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Simcoe County on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W
A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade will travel down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.
-
Demand for food services continues to grow over Thanksgiving weekend
A Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings has become significantly more expensive than it used to be.
-
'This area is so unaffordable': Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
London
-
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
-
Grey Bruce drug raid during opioid overdose alert
The Grey-Bruce OPP is claiming a small victory in their war on drugs amidst an opioid overdose alert in their region.
-
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
Windsor
-
'Just unimaginable': Windsor Jewish community shocked by attack on Israel
A leader in the Windsor Jewish community says he was shocked to hear of attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
-
Cooking Safety theme of 2023 Fire Prevention Week
The Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is gearing up for the 2023 Fire Prevention Week.
-
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
Montreal
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
-
Montreal festivals fighting for funding... and their lives
Montreal festival and fair organizers are sounding the alarm as public funding has become harder to get. Some say the system has to change or the city may have to say goodbye to events that have been around for decades.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday
Canadian Thanksgiving is coming up, and many places will be closed or operating on holiday schedules.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer
RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.
-
National Soccer Championships continue rain or shine in Moncton
While it was a soggy Sunday in Moncton, the Canada Soccer Toyota National Championships went off without issue, bringing young athletes from all over to compete for gold.
Winnipeg
-
'It's going to get a lot worse': Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities shocked by Israel attack
Winnipeg's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reeling after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning.
-
'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking
A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it has brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters in response to the militant group's unprecedented incursion into Israel.
Calgary
-
Suspect in death of Sundre, Alta., woman discovered dead
A man identified as a suspect in a Sundre, Alta., homicide investigation was discovered dead Saturday.
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
Free pet food: Animal charity hosts 'Pets-Giving' event Saturday
A Calgary animal charity is making sure no four-legged friends go hungry this Thanksgiving.
Edmonton
-
Palestinian, Israeli groups in Edmonton grieve overseas deaths, rally support
Countless gatherings and rallies are being held by Jewish and Palestinian organizations across the country today, including groups in Edmonton who are shocked and concerned, doing whatever they can to help their communities grieve.
-
Winner tops 2,000 lb. at annual pumpkin weigh-off in Smoky Lake, Alta.
A Lloydminster man's hard work in the garden has paid off, with his gourd taking home the top prize this year at the annual giant pumpkin competition at Smoky Lake, Alta.
-
Family seeks answers 15 years after Edmonton man disappeared
This Thanksgiving marks 15 years since an Edmonton man disappeared. And Saturday, Dylan Koshman's family canvassed a south Edmonton neighbourhood hoping to generate new leads.
Vancouver
-
'A franchise here would be amazing': NBA returns to Vancouver with Raptors pre-season game
Local basketball fans filled Rogers Arena Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted the Sacramento Kings in front of a sold-out crowd.
-
6 sent to hospital, teen in critical condition after two Vancouver crashes
Six people were taken to hospital after two car crashes minutes—and blocks—apart in Vancouver Saturday night.
-
B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A Vancouver man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.
Politics
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
France ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights: Canada, Quebec can counter Russia-led regression
France's ambassador for LGBTQ2S+ rights says Russia is helping sow a global backlash against gender and sexual minorities, and argues francophone countries should work together to counter growing polarization.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Gates Foundation funding US$40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming years
A US$40 million investment will help several African manufacturers produce new messenger RNA vaccines on the continent where people were last in line to receive jabs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Monday.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
Sci-Tech
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
These books are being used to train AI. No one told the authors
Almost 200,000 books are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by some of the biggest companies in technology. The problem? No one told the authors.
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
'The Exorcist: Believer' takes possession of box office with US $27.2 million opening
'The Exorcist: Believer' spun heads and drove off all foes at the box office. Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in US $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77
British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.
Business
-
Oil prices climb, stocks slip as violence in Middle East rattles markets
Oil prices are climbing, and stocks are slipping as violence in the Middle East injects more unease into financial markets worldwide. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower early Monday in its first trading since Hamas launched a surprise attack over the weekend against Israel, which then formally declared war.
-
Nobel economics prize goes to professor for advancing the understanding of the workplace gender gap
The Nobel economics prize was awarded Monday to Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin for research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labour market.
-
From Coke floats to Cronuts, going viral can have a lasting effect on a small business
When a smaller restaurant unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok or other social media, the sudden demand can be overwhelming. Owners have to adapt on the fly, revamping operations to quickly serve a crush of people. But savvy business owners who are able to adapt can parlay newfound fame into a lasting boost for their business.
Lifestyle
-
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
-
How a lonely mountain lion led to the creation of the world’s largest wildlife overpass
It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie: a mountain lion prevented from finding a mate because he’s trapped by L.A. freeways becomes famous and inspires the construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass. But it really happened.
Sports
-
Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win
Saudi Arabia formally informed FIFA of its wish to host the men's World Cup in 2034 on Monday in a bidding contest that increasingly looks designed for the kingdom to win.
-
No rest for F1 champion Max Verstappen with 14th victory of season at Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen followed up his third Formula One title with yet another race win Sunday as he eased to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix and lapped his teammate Sergio Perez in the process.
-
Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals
American superstar Simone Biles claimed a third, then a fourth gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships Sunday, winning the women's balance beam and floor finals in a dominant fashion.
Autos
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.