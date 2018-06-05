

The Canadian Press





STEPHENVILLE, N.L. -- A teenager is in court this week for the first of three trials on sexual assault allegations that shook a Newfoundland high school and spurred the province to update safety policies.

Students at Stephenville High School in southwestern Newfoundland protested last February after a male student who allegedly attacked at least three girls in separate incidents off site was allowed back in the building to potentially cross paths with them.

The young man's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In the matter set for a three-day trial in Stephenville starting Tuesday, he has pleaded not guilty to four counts.

Records released by Judge Lynn Cole after The Canadian Press applied to provincial court say those charges include sexual assault, forcible confinement, and using "a stupefying or overpowering drug" to help commit sexual assault.

The documents say the alleged attack happened last October at or near the town of Stephenville, a seaside community of about 8,000 people.

A separate trial set for June 26 to 29 involves three counts including sexual assault, assault and an alleged attempt to choke his accuser "with his hands" last December in or near Stephenville.

He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

In a third matter that is scheduled for trial Aug. 2 in Stephenville, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of sexual interference involving someone under the age of 16. The incidents allegedly happened between last Sept. 22 and Oct. 9.

Neither the Crown prosecutor nor the youth's defence lawyer would comment when contacted by The Canadian Press.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District confirmed in February that the accused faced sexual assault allegations involving one female student "and possibly others."

But it cited limited circumstances under provincial law which allow a student to be removed from school.

"A criminal charge, however serious, does not authorize removal," it said at the time.

The provincial government announced last month changes to its Schools Act "aimed at ensuring a safe learning environment."

Proposed updates to the legislation will empower education officials to refuse school attendance by a student that could be "detrimental to the physical or mental well-being of students or staff," said a news release. In such cases, alternate instruction such as online courses can be offered.

Janice Kennedy, executive director of the local Bay St. George Status of Women Council, said it's a step in the right direction.

"What really needs to come next is comprehensive change to the education curriculum so that we talk about consent and respect, and creating safe environments for women and girls in our province -- and that needs to start at the age of five," she said in an interview.

"I think it's important for people to realize that sexual assault happens to one in four women and girls in this province. It's a huge issue that we need to address."