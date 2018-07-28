Newfoundland cops ticket brand-new driver found drunk in his vehicle
In this file photo, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary crest is shown on the police department's Facebook page.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 9:42AM EDT
CORNER BROOK, N.L. - Newfoundland police say a brand-new driver was ticketed after officers found him with open alcohol in his vehicle, just hours after receiving his licence.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the novice driver was found parked in a business parking lot in the Corner Brook region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
They say that at the time, the driver had only had a licence for 12 hours.
Investigators say the driver had his vehicle impounded and his licence suspended because he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit.
They say he was also ticketed for allegedly having open alcohol in the vehicle and operating a vehicle past midnight as a novice driver.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Guy Turcotte won't appeal earlier decision on parole eligibility, lawyer says
- Manitoba RCMP find nearly 455 kilograms of marijuana after semi-trailer pulled over
- Doug Ford's approach to Toronto council dismays Hamilton mayor
- 'He's behaving like a dictator': Critics blast Ford's political shakeup
- Exotic dolphin stranded on Vancouver Island beach dies despite rescue effort