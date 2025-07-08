ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Salmon group says aquaculture companies stashing garbage along Newfoundland coast

By The Canadian Press

Published

Degraded and broken sea cages and old salmon farming equipment tied together and anchored at The Locker near Gaultois, N.L., on June 23, 2025, as shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Atlantic Salmon Federation - Andrew Clarke


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.