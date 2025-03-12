N.L. fishing crew rescued after days adrift in raft had good safety practices: report

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, right, laughs with fishermen Jordan Lee King, left to right, David Tiller and Robbie Firmage in New-Wes-Valley, N.L., at a community event celebrating their rescue, July 21, 2024. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the crew of an ill-fated Newfoundland fishing vessel who spent days adrift in a life raft last year had solid safety practices in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Elling Lien, *MANDATORY CREDIT*