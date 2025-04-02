ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador's 2021 pandemic election will finally be tried in court

By The Canadian Press

Published

Whymarrh Whitby (left) and Alison Coffin stand outside the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court building in St. John's on Monday, March 3, 2025. The two are involved in a lawsuit alleging the 2021 provincial election was riddled with irregularities that ultimately denied Whitby his right to vote.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie


















