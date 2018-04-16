

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador will target so-called revenge porn with new legislation to crack down on those who share intimate images without consent.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says it's a move to deter harassment that can be especially devastating and humiliating.

He says legislation to be introduced by this fall will allow victims to sue in civil court and legally force the removal of images from the internet.

He says the Criminal Code was updated in 2015 to outlaw distribution of intimate images without consent, but civil law has lagged.

The new legislation would also allow judges to award damages so that offenders would literally pay for their actions.

Parsons says Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta and Nova Scotia have so far taken similar action.