Newfoundland and Labrador will target 'revenge porn' with new law
Newfoundland and Labrador Justice Minister Andrew Parsons (right) is shown at a news conference in St.John's on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 11:45AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador will target so-called revenge porn with new legislation to crack down on those who share intimate images without consent.
Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says it's a move to deter harassment that can be especially devastating and humiliating.
He says legislation to be introduced by this fall will allow victims to sue in civil court and legally force the removal of images from the internet.
He says the Criminal Code was updated in 2015 to outlaw distribution of intimate images without consent, but civil law has lagged.
The new legislation would also allow judges to award damages so that offenders would literally pay for their actions.
Parsons says Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta and Nova Scotia have so far taken similar action.
