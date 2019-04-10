Newfoundland and Labrador to become second province to ban plastic bags
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 8:12AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador has announced it will become the second province to ban plastic bags.
The provincial government introduced legislation on Tuesday allowing it to ban their use at stores and other retail outlets.
It says the ban won't take effect for between six and 12 months, to give consumers time to get in the habit of bringing reusable bags.
Prince Edward Island passed a similar ban last June, to take effect this coming July 1.
Many municipalities plan similar bans, amid a national conversation about single-use plastics and their environmental impact.
Newfoundland and Labrador says public consultations found 87 per cent were in favour of a ban.
