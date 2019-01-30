Newfoundland and Labrador's largest food bank stockpile burned in fire
A fire destroyed at least some of the food donations at the largest food bank in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday morning. (bethpenneyNL/ Twitter)
Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 3:46PM EST
A fire wiped out at least some of the food donations at the largest food bank in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a building which houses the Community Food Sharing Association and its food bank, NTV reported.
The location acts as a central hub where donations and supplies are taken before being redistributed across the province.
The fire has been put out but smoke destroyed at least some of the group’s stockpile. The full extent of the damage is unknown so far.
Traffic was shut down for all four lanes of Topsail Road, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary – the provincial police service. The RNC is now investigating the cause of the fire.
MP for St. John’s South and Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Regan tweeted that the morning’s fire was “devastating news.” He said his St. John’s office will be “collecting and storing non-perishable food items until a new space can be found.”
