TORONTO -- The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Dwight Ball, has announced that he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

In a video statement he said he wanted “to say thank you” to his constituents.

“I have always worked in your best interest. Tonight, I am announcing that my time in politics is coming to an end,” he said.

“It’s time for me to spend more time with my family and friends in Deer Lake, to live a more private life.”

Ball announced that he had asked the president of the provincial Liberal Party earlier that day to convene a leadership process to find his replacement as soon as possible.

“After more than a decade of demanding political life, including eight years as Liberal leader and now in my fifth year as premier, I now know that my role is an agent of renewal,” he said, adding that he hopes the leadership race brings out new ideas and viewpoints.

He said he would be continuing to represent his district of Humber – Gros Morne as a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly.

Until a new leader is chosen, he will continue on in the role of premier.