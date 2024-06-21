Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Provincial forest fire duty officer Mark Lawlor says two water bombers from Quebec arrived Thursday evening and two more from Ontario are due to land today.

There are now 11 wildfires burning in Newfoundland and Labrador and Lawlor says the extra planes will double the water bomber capacity in the province.

Three new fires ignited since Thursday in Labrador, bringing the total in that region to 10.

One new fire started in southwestern Newfoundland, and the provincial wildfire dashboard says that blaze is no longer growing.

Lawlor says crews are working hard to keep the fire that forced the evacuation of the Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday from spreading.

