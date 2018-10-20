

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Environment Canada says Newfoundland and Labrador should expect a wet weekend.

The national forecaster says the Avalon Peninsula is expecting between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain beginning tomorrow through to Monday morning, with the highest totals expected on the western side of the peninsula.

In the northeastern part of the province, showers are expected to begin later today and will transition to rain on Sunday, with amounts likely exceeding 50 millimetres in some areas before tapering off early Monday.

The forecaster is also predicting extremely heavy rain and wind for Channel-Port aux Basques and the surrounding areas, with 50 to 100 millimetres of rain beginning later today, and winds gusting near 100 km/h in the Wreckhouse area this afternoon.

Central Newfoundland can expect a mixture of showers and flurries today to give way to rain tonight, and amounts are generally forecast to reach between 40 and 70 millimetres, though some places could get nearly 100 millimetres. They say the Bay d’Espoir and Buchans Highways could be hit with some of the heaviest rain.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and they advise that storm drains should be cleared before the onset of heavy rain.