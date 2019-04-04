A newborn baby in a “critically-stable” condition is to undergo exploratory surgery after suffering stab wounds, Toronto police have said.

Toronto police told CTVNews.ca that they are not looking for suspects after a mother and baby were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in North York, near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, just before 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday following reports of an injured woman.

When medics arrived they also found a baby, less than a month old, with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics then called the police.

The woman’s injuries appear to be self-inflicted and she was detained under the Mental Health Act, police told CTVNews.ca.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid, police said.