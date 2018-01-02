

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A newborn giraffe has died at the Calgary Zoo.

A news release says the male calf was born Dec. 28 to a six-year-old Masai giraffe named Emara.

The calf failed to nurse so staff intervened by tube feeding the animal.

But it passed away two days later.

The zoo says initial necropsy tests indicate the giraffe may have had a congenital issue.

Further tests are pending.