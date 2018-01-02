Newborn giraffe born at Calgary Zoo dies
Visitors explore the Calgary Zoo on Wednesday, July 31, 2013. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 4:30PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 11:24PM EST
CALGARY -- A newborn giraffe has died at the Calgary Zoo.
A news release says the male calf was born Dec. 28 to a six-year-old Masai giraffe named Emara.
The calf failed to nurse so staff intervened by tube feeding the animal.
But it passed away two days later.
The zoo says initial necropsy tests indicate the giraffe may have had a congenital issue.
Further tests are pending.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Mysterious big bang, possibly an ice quake, shakes Alberta village
- Newborn giraffe born at Calgary Zoo dies
- Three-year-old child dies in overnight house fire in Trois-Rivieres, Que.
- ER doctor: 'All efforts' must be made to protect homeless from extreme cold
- Montreal knitting group providing mittens, scarves for homeless