Newborn baby dies in hospital after being found in B.C. dumpster
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 3:13PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 3:38PM EST
MISSION, B.C. - Police say a newborn baby girl has died in hospital after being found in a dumpster last month in Mission, B.C.
The RCMP say the infant was found in a dumpster in the Fraser Valley community on Nov. 23.
Police say the baby was rushed to hospital and remained in critical condition until she died last Thursday.
Police say the cause of death was still being investigated.
The Mounties say a 21-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the incident and released.
No charges have been laid.
