Newborn baby abandoned outside in Toronto: police
A newborn infant was found abandoned in Toronto.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 11:25AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 11:35AM EST
A newborn infant has been rushed to hospital after being found abandoned in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the baby was abandoned outside near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue. The tweet said that the baby’s health is “in jeopardy.”
The temperature in Toronto on Tuesday morning was -5 C, but felt like -11 C with the wind chill.
FOUND CHILD:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 16, 2018
Keele St + Lawrence Av
-Officers now assisting EMS with emergency run
*Please give way for Paramedics*
^dh
Developing story…
