A newborn infant has been rushed to hospital after being found abandoned in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the baby was abandoned outside near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue. The tweet said that the baby’s health is “in jeopardy.”

The temperature in Toronto on Tuesday morning was -5 C, but felt like -11 C with the wind chill.

