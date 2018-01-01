New year begins with record-breaking cold for 4 Canadian provinces
A couple walks near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Aaron Lynett)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 12:26PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 12:31PM EST
It’s only the first day of the new year, but it’s already a historic one: Environment Canada has identified record-breaking temperatures in four Canadian provinces on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Temperatures in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan plummeted to an all-time low on New Year’s Eve, while Ontario and Quebec experienced historic overnight low temperatures on New Year’s Day.
The coldest new record low-temperature was in La Grande Rivière, Que., where the mercury dropped to -48.2 C early Monday.
Meanwhile, extreme cold warnings remain in effect for parts of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick on Monday.
Canada’s current cold spell is expected to be a “multi-day event,” according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency advises keeping your pets indoors and avoiding prolonged periods of time outside.
