New trial ordered for cop acquitted of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman
In this file photo, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary crest is shown.
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 10:32AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A new trial has been ordered in the high-profile case of a Newfoundland police officer acquitted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman he drove home from a bar while on duty.
A St. John's jury found Const. Carl Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary not guilty in February 2017, a verdict that sparked immediate anger on social media and protests outside the courthouse.
The case had turned on the issue of consent.
The Crown had argued the 10-year RNC veteran took advantage of the vulnerable woman, saying she was in no position to consent because of her level of intoxication.
But the defence said the jury clearly had "at least a reasonable doubt about whether or not she consented or he believed she consented."
In a split decision, the province's appeal court says the trial judge made legal errors in instructing the jury around consent.
