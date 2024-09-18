New toonie salutes 100th anniversary of Royal Canadian Air Force

The Royal Canadian Air Force is being honoured for its significant contributions with a new special circulation $2 coin.

The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled in Winnipeg a new toonie, which began circulating Wednesday, highlighting the 100th anniversary of the military institution. The Crown corporation said in a press release that the coin recognizes the service of all RCAF personnel in "defending Canada and preserving its freedoms."

The special $2 coin depicts stylized RCAF aircraft that have played key training and security roles in Canada and around the world.

"As Canadians go about their day, they will soon carry with them a reminder of the iconic aircraft that have carried our aviators past and present over the last century," RCAF Cmdr. Lt.-Gen. Eric Kenny said in a statement. "Like a new coin, the future of Your Air Force is bright."

Aircraft depictions

Canadian illustrator Pui Yan Fong designed the reverse of the coin.

The coin has the RCAF roundel above a soaring Model H of the CC-130 Hercules, the mainstay of the RCAF transport fleet for more than 60 years, the press release reads.

The plane's upward angle reflects the RCAF motto, "Sic itur ad astra," or translated from Latin as "Such is the pathway to the stars."

On the outer ring are depictions of eight current and historical RCAF aircraft, from top to bottom: the Finch Mk. II, CSR-123 Otter, F-86 Sabre Mk. 6 and CF-100 Canuck Mk. 5 on the left side; and on the right, the CT-114 Tutor, CC-115 Buffalo, CF-188 Hornet and CH-146 Griffon helicopter. The coin's front side features an image of King Charles III, which Steven Rosati designed.

"We are proud to have crafted a coin designed to capture many different chapters of RCAF history and helps recognize its members' past and current contributions to national security," Royal Canadian Mint president and CEO Marie Lemay said in a statement.

The RCAF was created on April 1, 1924, to equip Canada with a permanent full-time air force. It has supported Canada's defence, contributed to international peacekeeping efforts and fostered innovation in aviation, according to the Royal Canadian Mint.