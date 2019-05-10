New search for Canadian hiker who went missing in California
Paul Miller seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 10:11AM EDT
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- A search will be renewed this weekend for a Canadian man who vanished after saying he was going on a hike in Joshua Tree National Park last summer.
The Desert Sun reports Paul Miller's sister, Dawne Robinson, and friends plan to hike Saturday and Sunday on the trail he is believed to have taken on July 13, 2018.
The 51-year-old Miller from Guelph, Ontario, was on a trip with his wife, Stephanie, who said he wanted to take one more hike in the desert park before they returned to Canada.
She contacted the park when he didn't return by noon that day.
Miller's rental car was located in a parking lot but he was not found despite thousands of hours put in by some 600 searchers.
