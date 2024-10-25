Canada

    • New regulations allow Canada Post to ship restricted firearms returned in gun buyback

    A restricted gun licence holder holds an AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C., on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A restricted gun licence holder holds an AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C., on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    OTTAWA -

    The federal government is giving Canada Post the ability to store and transport restricted firearms in new regulations that bring the retail gun buyback program one step closer to beginning.

    An order in council dated Oct. 16 allows for restricted assault-style firearms to be removed from safes, transported and ultimately destroyed.

    More than 1,500 models of firearms were restricted in May 2020 after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia left 23 people dead, including the gunman.

    Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has said the long-promised buyback program would begin this fall.

    First, the government will buy restricted firearms from retail stores and have them destroyed, before a buyback for people who own restricted weapons begins next year.

    The Criminal Code amnesty for owning restricted assault-style firearms has been extended twice so far, and is now set to expire on Oct. 30, 2025.

    Canada Post has previously said it will not have its employees take part in the gun buyback due to safety concerns.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 25, 2024

