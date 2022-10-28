New poppy campaign initiatives seek to modernize the tradition of remembrance
A shift towards environmentally friendly materials and new digital engagement strategies are among new initiatives the Royal Canadian Legion is hoping will breathe fresh life into the 2022 national poppy campaign.
The annual push to honour fallen soldiers officially launched on Friday and is set to run until Remembrance Day, and organizers say they're hopeful the features introduced this year will help re-engage Canadians in the act of paying tribute to veterans both past and present.
The Legion has scaled back the number of traditional poppy boxes at locations across the country where people can donate cash and receive a poppy pin, rolling out just over 27,000 compared to around 34,000 in 2021. But the new campaign will feature the introduction of biodegradable poppies and wreaths made of natural materials such as paper, moss and bamboo.
It will also include "Poppy Stories," an initiative allowing people to scan a lapel poppy with their smartphone and be presented with information about real Canadian veterans, including anecdotes about their lives, their roles within the military, where they served and what their passions were.
"The various initiatives are a way to engage more Canadians from across generations, to engage younger people in the act of remembrance," said Nujma Bond, communications manager for the legion's national headquarters.
"We hope that when we modernize how we remember, and the materials we use to remember, it will also carry on the tradition of remembrance in Canada."
For the third year in a row, the organization will also have boxes that can accept payments from tap-enabled devices or cards. The legion said 1,000 such boxes will be in place this year, the same number as in 2021 when large swaths of the country were still operating under public health restrictions intended to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadians can also make a donation towards the campaign at mypoppy.ca, where they can create a digital poppy, add a customized commemoration to a veteran and share it on social media.
While there are still regional restrictions in place that will need to be heeded, fewer public health measures means more volunteers will be physically present at poppy boxes to engage with those passing by and encourage donations.
"It is a chance to share more stories, for people to meet veterans, to have positive conversations, to learn a little bit more about those who have served us," said Bond.
This year's supply of poppies will consist of both the traditional and environmentally friendly versions, the Legion said, noting it hopes to deplete old stock before switching exclusively to sustainable materials for future campaigns.
The organization doesn't have final figures for the amount raised from last year's campaign, but Bond said the legion typically raises close to $20 million from its poppy campaign on any given year to support veterans, their families and communities.
Brent Craig, veterans' service officer for the Legion's Westboro branch in west Ottawa, said those funds go directly into a range of programs that help veterans with a host of needs, including assisting with paperwork when applying for benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada or peer support programs.
"I've had the privilege of working with a number of veterans who help out with the poppy campaign and also come up to the box, and they've all been very appreciative of the fact that the poppy campaign exists," said Craig, whose father served in the Air Force and grandfather served in Europe during the Second World War.
Ronn Anderson, 78, served for more than 38 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, with stints in Europe as an artilleryman and as part of the Air Force. This is his 22nd year running the poppy campaign for the legion's St. James branch in Winnipeg, and he said he hopes to see spikes in volunteer numbers, public engagement and donation totals by the end of the campaign compared to the last two years.
He said the return of traditional poppy boxes is particularly welcome among veterans, adding he and his fellow former soldiers have more meaningful interactions with the public and receive more thanks for their service when they don their uniforms and volunteer for the campaign.
"That means a lot to me to be able to support these veterans that need our help," said Anderson. "Nobody likes to be in need, but through necessity, through circumstances, people do become in need and we're happy to help out our veterans with our poppy monies that we've earned."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is testifying today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
BREAKING | Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was 'violently assaulted' after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
Muslim Canadians 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages: experts
For many prospective homebuyers in Canada, obtaining a mortgage can be a challenge due to elevated home prices. But for members of Canada's Muslim community, those looking to purchase a home may be faced with an additional barrier – securing a mortgage that aligns with their faith.
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House.
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
The Colorado eight-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father -- and climbing companion -- said.
New York Post fires employee for 'vile' takeover of Twitter feed
The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed.
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. Saturday at 7pm on CTV, W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Toronto
-
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
-
Here are the Toronto road closures happening this weekend
Many will be heading to Halloween parties across Toronto this weekend but should be aware of numerous road closures that could impact their commute.
-
'Overpowering smell': Ontario woman says piles of smelly seaweed ruined her vacation
An Ontario resident said when she plans a holiday there has to be a beach involved but as soon as she arrived in Mexico she was shocked by huge piles of seaweed.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is testifying today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
-
Wellington Street 'extremely porous' eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head says
The head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Pain at the pumps as Ottawa gas prices increase
Gas prices are on the rise in Ottawa, with many stations selling gas for $1.736 a litre.
Barrie
-
Body of lifeless man found near Tiffin Boat Launch Friday morning
Barrie Police are looking to track down the identity of a man pulled from the water of Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning.
-
Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
A Cookstown, Ont. mother is fighting for a special exemption for her toddler to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
-
Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions' Halloween for the Holidays
Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions will be hosting its Holiday Hopes Wish List campaign at both Walmarts in Barrie and Midland this Halloween weekend.
Kitchener
-
Roads reopened after crash in Woolwich
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision that took place in Woolwich Township.
-
Police look for missing 41-year-old man
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are concerned for the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man.
-
Deer crashes through Cambridge, Ont. elementary school window
Staff and students at Highland Public School received an unexpected visitor on Thursday.
London
-
Arrest made after Kitchener robbery investigation leads officers to Dorchester
An arrest has been made following an investigation into a robbery in Kitchener Thursday morning that led Waterloo regional police to Dorchester.
-
Drug, weapons bust in Vanastra
Five people are facing drug and weapons-related charges after a bust in Vanastra, just south of Clinton. On Thursday, police used search warrants to enter two homes in the small rural community and seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone — with a combined street value of $38,480.
-
Collision involving ATV and school bus turns fatal
The driver of an ATV has died after a collision involving a school bus Thursday afternoon in Norwich Township, OPP say.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged after break-in at business in Essex
A 31-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a business in Essex.
-
The weekend forecast for Windsor-Essex
A sunny weekend is leading into a spooky looking forecast for trick-or-treaters on Monday. Double digit temperatures and sunshine are expected through the weekend before clouds roll in and showers are forecast for Monday.
-
Alleged sex assault investigated near University of Windsor
Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Woman armed with knife at Montreal-area elementary school charged with attempted murder: police
Police say a 19-year-old child-care worker has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly showed up to an elementary school north of Montreal armed with a knife in order to attack an employee.
-
Carpool or take public transit, says government ahead of Lafontaine Tunnel closure
With the partial closure of the Lafontaine Tunnel beginning Monday, Quebec's transport minister is calling on affected commuters to come up with a Plan B.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Montreal Friday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Montreal on Friday for the second day of his visit to Canada. Blinken is scheduled to visit a lithium recycling plant in the east end of Montreal before visiting a farmers' market. Later, he'll take questions from students at the Biosphère, an environmental museum located in the former U.S. pavilion at Expo 67.
Atlantic
-
Deaths of two great whites off Maritimes within weeks 'highly unusual': researcher
The discovery of two dead great white sharks washed ashore in Atlantic Canada in less than two weeks is a mystery to researchers.
-
'Serious allegations' against municipal police force contained in RCMP document released by inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission entered more than 2,000 documents into the public record Thursday, a month after the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting ended public hearings.
-
New sex-related charges laid against former Moncton teacher
A total of 29 charges have now been laid against Paul J. Maillet, a New Brunswick man who is at the centre of a historical sexual misconduct investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartbreaking': Four children killed in Thompson, Man. house fire
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Prime Minister makes stop in Winnipeg for Triennial Congress of Ukrainian Canada
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a stop in Winnipeg.
-
Voter turnout 'disturbing' in Winnipeg after hitting 8-year low
Candidates in Winnipeg's election were fighting over a shrinking number of votes, with voter turnout the lowest in eight years according to figures from the city.
Calgary
-
Suspect dead, officer injured in Canyon Meadows shooting
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Woman killed in southeast Calgary hit-and-run
A 40-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing at a southeast intersection Thursday night.
-
‘Zero recollection of that event’: Calgary city councillor responds to online video mocking Indigenous culture, women
A Calgary city councillor says he has no recollection of events now posted online where his voice can allegedly be heard imitating an Indigenous accent and making vulgar comments.
Edmonton
-
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to October
Above-average temperatures persist through these last few days of October.
-
Suspect dead, officer injured in Canyon Meadows shooting
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
Vancouver
-
Driver of stolen truck sought after crashing into police cruiser near Kamloops
Mounties near Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying suspects after the driver of a stolen truck rammed a police cruiser and fled Thursday afternoon.
-
8 Vancouver restaurants given Michelin stars as guide expands to B.C.
The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of one of its prestigious culinary stars.
-
Calgary teen arrested in Surrey, B.C.; police recover 2 stolen vehicles loaded with cans of gasoline
A 17-year-old from Calgary has been charged with possession of stolen property after a caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in Surrey, B.C. last week.
Politics
-
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
-
Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
-
Union calling for prime minister to fire Veterans Affairs minister
A simmering battle between Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay and a union representing thousands of Veterans Affairs Canada employees has led to the union asking for MacAulay to be fired.
Health
-
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
-
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
-
'We've been waiting for it since I was born': Cystic fibrosis drug having major impact on Courtenay child
Maysa Milligan and her family say she received a second chance at life thanks to the drug Trikafta — a game-changing medication for people with Cystic Fibrosis.
Sci-Tech
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is a compelling and darkly hilarious tale of lost friendship
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Tár' and 'The Good Nurse.'
-
Colossal Andy Warhol painting of a car crash could sell for over US$80 million
Andy Warhol may be best known for his pop art iconography of Marilyn Monroe, Chairman Mao and Campbell's soup cans, but next month, a silkscreen print of a mangled car crash will be up for sale at Sotheby's in New York. It is expected to sell for upwards of US$80 million.
Business
-
Canadian economy grew 0.1 per cent in August, continuing on path of modest growth
The Canadian economy continued along the path of modest growth in August, posting 0.1 per cent growth in real gross domestic product.
-
U.S. futures lower on the dawn of Elon Musk era at Twitter
Wall Street pointed toward declines before markets opened Friday, but most major U.S. indices were still on track for rare back-to-back weekly gains, as an awful week for technology companies comes to a close and the Elon Musk era at Twitter begins.
-
German economy sees unexpected growth in third quarter
The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday.
Lifestyle
-
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
The Colorado eight-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father -- and climbing companion -- said.
-
This Cape Breton supercentenarian wants 110 cards for her 110th birthday
Beatrice Jensen of New Waterford, N.S., is getting ready for a major celebration next month -- her 110th birthday.
-
Watch these dogs get treated to gourmet food at a California restaurant
A new fine dining San Francisco restaurant called Dogue is serving fancy meals to pampered pups.
Sports
-
Top physical form helped soccer player in Italy knife attack: surgeon
Being in top physical form helped Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari avoid life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at an Italian shopping centre, the surgeon who operated on his wounded back said Friday.
-
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. Saturday at 7pm on CTV, W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
-
Tom Brady sacked three times in Bucs loss to Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady finds himself riding a three-game skid for the first time since 2002, after losing to the Baltimore Ravens.
Autos
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.
-
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russian market, sell shares to local investor
Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.
-
GM: All U.S. facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.