New policy change allows some work permit holders to study in Canada without a permit
People with a work permit in Canada can now enroll in a lengthier study program without needing a study permit.
Before this change, foreign workers could study and work simultaneously, but only if the study program was six months or less. If they wanted a longer education, they had to apply for a separate study permit, which at times takes months, if not years, to process.
This temporary change announced on Tuesday will remove a learning barrier, allowing work permit holders to up-level their skills and knowledge, receive more training, and even help those who need to take certain programs to validate their foreign credentials.
Workers will be able to study full-time or part-time as long as their work permit is valid, or until the expiration of the policy on June 27, 2026, according to the news release.
This new measure is also a game changer for those who want to apply for Express Entry.
Currently, foreign workers or international students who work in Canada during their full-time studies cannot include that work experience for their permanent residency application through the Canadian Experience Class section of the Express Entry. However, with the new measure, candidates may be able to increase their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points to apply. This can be done through acquiring a higher level of education, improving their French or English, or gaining qualifying work experience during part-time studies.
On the contrary, those seeking to apply for permanent residency can include their full-time studies through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, a second section of the Express Entry, as long as they are studying at a designated learning institution.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE
The new measure, which will be in place for the next three years, applies to people who hold a valid work permit or submitted an application for renewal on or before June 7.
It also applies to people who received a letter before June 7, authorizing work while the work permit extension is in process.
If a person applied for a work permit after June 7, they will not be eligible for this new measure.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Rapper Travis Scott faces possible criminal charges for Texas crowd crush: Reuters exclusive
A Texas grand jury is meeting Thursday to weigh possible criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and others over a 2021 crowd crush at a musical festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands, Scott’s lawyer confirmed.
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
BREAKING | Police to make announcement on remains of girl found in Toronto dumpster
Police will make an announcement Thursday afternoon on the case of an unidentified little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in the in Toronto more than a year ago.
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police to make announcement on remains of girl found in Toronto dumpster
Police will make an announcement Thursday afternoon on the case of an unidentified little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in the in Toronto more than a year ago.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Ottawa
-
Three youths facing charges following hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end, police say
Ottawa police say three youths are facing charges in connection to a robbery and hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Smoke from wildfires burning in northeastern Ontario and Quebec is blowing back into the national capital region, with poor air quality expected to continue until Canada Day.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Barrie
-
OPP advise drivers to use caution this Canada Day long weekend
With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, many drivers hit the roads Thursday to beat the Friday traffic up north.
-
Woman charged with assault after hotel rendezvous turns sour
A woman is facing assault charges after an encounter at a local hotel Tuesday.
-
CMHA moves out of Mulcaster Street: Busby expands
The Canadian Mental Health Association, Simcoe County Branch (CMHA) and the Busby Centre announced that Busby would acquire CMHA's property at 90 Mulcaster Street.
Kitchener
-
WRPS call University of Waterloo stabbing hate-motivated, charge 24-year-old international student
Waterloo regional police say a 24-year-old international student has been charged in connection to a stabbing that injured three people during a gender studies class in Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Police say University of Waterloo stabbing that sent three to hospital targeted gender issues class
In the wake of a triple stabbing during a University of Waterloo philosophy class on gender issues, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Mark Crowell said police believe the attack was targeted and motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity.
London
-
Air quality statement back in effect
Smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility as high levels of air pollution continue from forest fire smoke.
-
Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations
One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.
-
Suspect identified after allegedly stealing items from grocery store, assaulting employee
London police have identified a suspect they allege stole items from an east end grocery store and assaulted an employee earlier this month.
Windsor
-
Help wanted identifying suspect after downtown Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies after collision in Riverside Drive parking lot
Windsor police say an elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in a parking lot on Riverside Drive.
-
Stellantis eliminates more positions in Windsor
Unifor says 12 members at Windsor’s headquarters received notices from Stellantis on Wednesday following an earlier round in December.
Montreal
-
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
-
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
-
Quebec pilot project will put geriatricians on the front line to improve care for seniors
With its aging demographics, Quebec will have to care for more and more seniors in the coming years. In order to better treat these patients, a pilot project will be implemented this fall in the healthcare network to build bridges between geriatricians and front-line physicians.
Atlantic
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Carbon Tax is nothing to celebrate
July 1 brings an increase in the federal carbon tax, asecond federal clean fuel charge could raise prices even more.
-
Nova Scotia threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project
Nova Scotia's premier is threatening to take the federal government to court over funding to protect a vital land corridor linking his province and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
Winnipeg sisters celebrate graduation following heartbreak and sacrifice
Graduation season is upon us and it’s a time for high school students to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments that have gotten them to this point, but for three Winnipeg sisters, their path to graduation was one marked with heartbreak, sacrifice, and resilience.
-
'A sad piece of our history to lose': Centuries-old oak tree in Manitoba community knocked down by storm
Residents of Souris, Man. want to see a permanent memorial put in place to remember a beloved old oak tree that was blown down during a severe thunderstorm last week.
Calgary
-
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Tsuut'ina Trail
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash that took place Thursday morning.
-
Dozens of illegal firearms and magazines seized from U.S. citizen entering Alberta
The Canada Border Services Agency says six firearms, along with dozens of prohibited magazines, have been seized from a U.S. man who was looking to cross into Canada earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'We're not doing safe supply in Alberta': Premier rules out drug policy change after record overdoses in April
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will not implement safe supply programs as a way of tackling the opioid crisis after a record month for overdoses in April.
-
'I am devastated beyond words': Family of woman killed in impaired-driving crash raising money to transport body to Toronto
A family spokesperson has identified a woman killed in an impaired-driving crash over the weekend as a woman visiting Edmonton from Toronto.
-
Death of person found in burned vehicle northeast of Edmonton 'targeted': police
Mounties say the death of a person found after a vehicle fire in Sturgeon County is a homicide.
Vancouver
-
These Metro Vancouver intersections saw the highest number of crashes last year
New data from ICBC shows which intersections in Metro Vancouver saw the highest number of crashes last year.
-
Cause of rollover in downtown Vancouver likely driver's error: police
One driver's error caused a dramatic scene in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead, woman injured after Burnaby home invasion, RCMP say
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
Politics
-
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
-
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
-
'We're not doing safe supply in Alberta': Premier rules out drug policy change after record overdoses in April
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will not implement safe supply programs as a way of tackling the opioid crisis after a record month for overdoses in April.
Health
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.
-
WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen: Reuters sources
One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.
Sci-Tech
-
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
-
Google DeepMind calls for 'responsible' approach to AI amid 'eureka moment'
The chief business officer at Google's artificial intelligence research lab says the world is having a "eureka moment" around artificial intelligence, but we have to be responsible with the technology.
-
Italian researchers reach the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane
A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard a rocket-powered plane piloted by Virgin Galactic as the space tourism company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
Entertainment
-
Rapper Travis Scott faces possible criminal charges for Texas crowd crush: Reuters exclusive
A Texas grand jury is meeting Thursday to weigh possible criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and others over a 2021 crowd crush at a musical festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands, Scott’s lawyer confirmed.
-
Taika Waititi's soccer comedy 'Next Goal Wins' set for world premiere at TIFF
Taika Waititi's soccer comedy "Next Goal Wins " will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, organizers said Wednesday.
-
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Business
-
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
-
New policy change allows some work permit holders to study in Canada without a permit
Changes to Canada’s immigration policy will allow some work permit holders to enroll in longer study programs without needing a study permit.
-
Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City's iconic Tiffany store
An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue spewed thick grey smoke from under the iconic building on Thursday and caused two minor injuries, officials said.
Lifestyle
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Sports
-
Kari Jalonen fired as coach of Czech national team after poor result at world championship
Finnish coach Kari Jalonen has been fired by the Czech ice hockey association after the national team's poor result at the world championship last month.
-
France's highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
France's highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday the country's soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
-
Bedard will likely go first, who follows and where will they go at NHL draft?
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
Autos
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.