New murder charge for alleged Toronto serial killer
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 4:05AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 10:16AM EDT
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing a seventh murder charge.
McArthur appeared by video in a Toronto courtroom this morning where the new charge was announced but no victim name was immediately provided.
The 66-year-old landscaper has already been charged with the first-degree murder of six men who have connections to the city's LGBTQ community.
Police have said they've recovered the remains of seven people from planter pots around a home in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked and stored his equipment.
Toronto police are expected to hold a news conference later today to provide an update on their investigation into McArthur.
More to come...
