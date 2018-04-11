

The Canadian Press





Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing a seventh murder charge.

McArthur appeared by video in a Toronto courtroom this morning where the new charge was announced but no victim name was immediately provided.

The 66-year-old landscaper has already been charged with the first-degree murder of six men who have connections to the city's LGBTQ community.

Police have said they've recovered the remains of seven people from planter pots around a home in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked and stored his equipment.

Toronto police are expected to hold a news conference later today to provide an update on their investigation into McArthur.

